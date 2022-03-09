Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.73% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

PYZ opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $98.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.