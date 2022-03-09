Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.94% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

PTF stock opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $120.33 and a 1 year high of $186.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

