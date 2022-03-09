Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.45% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,506.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 159,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

