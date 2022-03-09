Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

