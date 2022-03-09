Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.