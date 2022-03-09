Invesco Ltd. Acquires 135,770 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

