Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,593 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of New Relic worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

New Relic Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.