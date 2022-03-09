Invesco Ltd. Buys 190,470 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Yamana Gold worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $11,648,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 189.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

