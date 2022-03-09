Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Central Pacific Financial worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 263,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

