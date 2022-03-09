Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 237,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,699.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

