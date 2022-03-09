Invesco Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Oasis Petroleum worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

