Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of Artesian Resources worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARTNA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.