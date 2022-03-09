Invesco Ltd. Purchases 8,840 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Redfin worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 16,944.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 72.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,918 shares of company stock worth $4,774,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.