Invesco Ltd. Sells 111,002 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Progyny worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,406 shares of company stock worth $23,340,629 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

