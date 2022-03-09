Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,868 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of MGE Energy worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.