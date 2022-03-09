Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,000 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.43.
