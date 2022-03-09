Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JELD-WEN worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 708,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

