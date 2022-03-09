Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.