Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

