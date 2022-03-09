Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $10.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,849,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $306.92 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.