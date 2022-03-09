Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,223,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

