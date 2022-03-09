Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 16.35% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

ISEM opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.