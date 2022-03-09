Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

SPHQ opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

