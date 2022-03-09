Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.