Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ANX, AVDX, BDT, BKNG, BRP, CCEP, CFF, CR, CRCT, DKS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 9th:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) was given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Anaconda Mining Inc alerts:

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$24.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) was given a C$16.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00. Scotiabank currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was given a C$21.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $436.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was given a C$20.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $54.50 to $52.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $560.00 to $400.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$8.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $2.50.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $11.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$24.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.