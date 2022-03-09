Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $32.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,064. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.83.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
