Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

2/28/2022 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/25/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – MacroGenics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $18.00.

2/11/2022 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – MacroGenics is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MGNX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 766,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,762. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

