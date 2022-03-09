Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (BSQR, CALA, FMBI, MNR, MOR, MRCC, MYOV, NAK, NAUT, NBSE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 9th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

