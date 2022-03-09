Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 9th (AXU, ED, GEO, GFI, GZPFY, HCI, HRTG, IMBBY, IMCR, INBK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 9th:

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

