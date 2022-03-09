Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2022 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

3/3/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/11/2022 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00.

TWNK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 150,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,320,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

