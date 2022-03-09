Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,683% compared to the typical volume of 42 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,052. The company has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.