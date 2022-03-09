Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,991% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

Shares of AWRE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 30,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.19. Aware has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

