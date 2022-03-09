Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.85 ($0.23). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 17.63 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,067,561 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Get Iofina alerts:

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.