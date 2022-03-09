Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.36. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 8,182 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$21.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

