IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

