Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
IREN opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
