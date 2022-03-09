ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,193 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 10,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

