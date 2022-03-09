iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Insider Acquires A$44,600.00 in Stock

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,600.00 ($32,554.74).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50.
iSelect Company Profile (Get Rating)
