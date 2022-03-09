iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 95,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 138,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,563. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

