iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $124.59 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.