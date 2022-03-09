iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. 7,930,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,029,483. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

