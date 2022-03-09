iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.85 and last traded at C$31.73. Approximately 65,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 73,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.58.

