iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 90,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,212. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.