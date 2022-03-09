iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

