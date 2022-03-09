iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.