iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.66

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.66 and traded as low as $62.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF shares last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 22,523 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

