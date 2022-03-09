iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.