iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Holdings Lifted by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $121.17. The company had a trading volume of 230,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,393. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.23.

