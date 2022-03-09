iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. 2,189,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

