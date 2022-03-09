iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

