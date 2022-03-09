iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

